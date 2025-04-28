Welltower Q1 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) Monday announced first-quarter net income of $257.96 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $127.15 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $2.423 billion, compared to $1.859 billion last year.

NAREIT FFO for the quarter was $765.2 million or $1.17 per share, compared to $556.7 million or $0.96 per share last year. Normalized FFO per share for the quarter was $1.20, compared to $1.01 last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.70 to $1.84 per share, up from from the previous range of $1.60 to $1.76 per share. The company also increased the guidance range of full year normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders to a range of $4.90 to $5.04 per share from the previous range of $4.79 to $4.95 per share.

