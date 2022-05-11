Markets
Welltower Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on May 11, 2022, to discuss its Q1 22 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7banmbc2

To participate in the call, dial (844) 467-7115 (US) or (409) 983-9837 (International) with conference ID number is 2275720.

To listen to the replay, dial (855) 859-2056.(US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with conference ID number is 2275720

