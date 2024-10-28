Welltower options imply 3.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Welltower (WELL) is 2.1x normal with puts leading calls 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.4%, or $4.37, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.6%.
