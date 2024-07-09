News & Insights

Markets
WELL

Welltower OP Upsizes Offering Of Exchangeable Senior Notes - Quick Facts

July 09, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Welltower (WELL) announced that on July 8, 2024 its operating company, Welltower OP, priced and upsized the previously announced offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% exchangeable senior notes due 2029 in a private placement. Welltower OP also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $135 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on July 11, 2024. The notes will mature on July 15, 2029.

Welltower OP estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $882.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.