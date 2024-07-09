Welltower OP Upsizes Offering Of Exchangeable Senior Notes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Welltower (WELL) announced that on July 8, 2024 its operating company, Welltower OP, priced and upsized the previously announced offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% exchangeable senior notes due 2029 in a private placement. Welltower OP also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $135 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on July 11, 2024. The notes will mature on July 15, 2029.

Welltower OP estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $882.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.