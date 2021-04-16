Markets
Welltower Nominates Dennis Lopez, Ade Patton To Board; Sharon Oster Not To Seek Re-election

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL), a health care infrastructure company, announced Friday that the Board of Directors has nominated Dennis Lopez and Ade Patton to be elected as directors at the upcoming Welltower 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Lopez, 66, is the Chief Executive Officer of QuadReal Property Group Ltd., a real estate, operating and development company.

Patton, 42, is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HBO Max, a direct to consumer service at WarnerMedia, LLC.

In addition to nominating Lopez and Patton as independent directors, the Board also nominated incumbent independent directors.

The company also announced that Sharon Oster will not seek re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

