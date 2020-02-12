Markets
Welltower Introduces 2020 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects net income attributable to stockholders in a range of $2.96 to $3.06 per share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.68. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company projects average blended same store NOI growth of 1.5% to 2.5%, for the fiscal year.

Fourth-quarter reported net income attributable to common stockholders was $0.55 per share compared to $0.27, prior year. Normalized FFO attributable to stockholders was $1.05 per share, compared to $1.01, a 4% normalized FFO growth.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $1.26 billion compared to $1.24 billion, previous year. Total portfolio same store NOI growth was 2.2%, for the quarter.

