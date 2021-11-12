Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Welltower Inc. (WELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.23, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WELL was $85.23, representing a -5.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.80 and a 43.53% increase over the 52 week low of $59.38.

WELL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports WELL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.96%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the well Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WELL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WELL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 9.97% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of WELL at 7.41%.

