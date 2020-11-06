Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Welltower Inc. (WELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.85, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WELL was $56.85, representing a -36.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.99 and a 134.24% increase over the 52 week low of $24.27.

WELL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports WELL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.5%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

The following ETF(s) have WELL as a top-10 holding:

The following ETF(s) have WELL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

iShares Trust (ICF)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an decrease of -1.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WELL at 7.43%.

