Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Welltower Inc. (WELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.51, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WELL was $73.51, representing a -5.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.54 and a 103.74% increase over the 52 week low of $36.08.

WELL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). WELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports WELL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.35%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WELL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WELL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WELL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

iShares Trust (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 17.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WELL at 7.36%.

