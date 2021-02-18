Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Welltower Inc. (WELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WELL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WELL was $67.29, representing a -25.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.99 and a 177.26% increase over the 52 week low of $24.27.

WELL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports WELL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.62%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WELL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WELL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WELL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

iShares Trust (ICF)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund (FFR)

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 21.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WELL at 7.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.