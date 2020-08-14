Dividends
Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Welltower Inc. (WELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -29.89% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.99, the dividend yield is 4.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WELL was $55.99, representing a -39.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.17 and a 130.7% increase over the 52 week low of $24.27.

WELL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports WELL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.14%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

  • iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ)
  • iShares Trust (ICF)
  • SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
  • Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
  • The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 48.43% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of WELL at 7.33%.

