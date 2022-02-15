Welltower Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $58.67 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $163.73 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Welltower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $362.11 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $1.31 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $58.67 Mln. vs. $163.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

