Welltower Inc. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $163.73 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $224.32 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $1.22 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $163.73 Mln. vs. $224.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

