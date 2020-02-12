Welltower Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $224.32 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $101.76 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Welltower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $426.35 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.26 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $426.35 Mln. vs. $382.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

