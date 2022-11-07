Welltower Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Welltower Inc. (WELL):

Earnings: -$6.77 million in Q3 vs. $179.66 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.42 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $1.47 billion in Q3 vs. $1.24 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.08 to $0.13

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.