Welltower Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $179.66 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $325.59 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Welltower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342.27 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $1.24 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $342.27 Mln. vs. $352.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

