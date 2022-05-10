Welltower Inc. Q1 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $61.93 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $71.55 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $1.40 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $61.93 Mln. vs. $71.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.25

