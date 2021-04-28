Welltower Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $71.55 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $310.28 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Welltower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333.91 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $1.05 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $333.91 Mln. vs. $419.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.77

