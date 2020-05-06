Welltower Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $310.28 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $280.47 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Welltower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $419.32 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $419.32 Mln. vs. $399.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

