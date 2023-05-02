Welltower Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.67 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $61.93 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.56 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $25.67 Mln. vs. $61.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.12 -Revenue (Q1): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

