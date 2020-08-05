Markets
WELL

Welltower Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $179.25 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $137.76 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.2% to $1.89 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $179.25 Mln. vs. $137.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

