Welltower Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $89.78 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $26.26 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.9% to $1.47 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $89.78 Mln. vs. $26.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12 to $0.17

