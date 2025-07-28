Welltower Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $301.88 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $254.71 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.7% to $2.584 billion from $1.824 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

