Welltower Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $449.85 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $127.47 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $2.055 billion from $1.662 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $449.85 Mln. vs. $127.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.055 Bln vs. $1.662 Bln last year.

