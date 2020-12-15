Welltower Establishes JV With Wafra - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wafra Inc. and Welltower Inc. (WELL) announced a $550 million joint venture partnership between Welltower and certain vehicles managed by Wafra. The joint venture comprises a portfolio of 24 medical office properties, with assets located in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, the Carolinas, Tennessee, California, Pennsylvania and Washington, among others.

Wafra is a global alternative investment platform. Wafra invests across a wide range of alternative assets. Headquartered in New York, Wafra and its affiliated and associated firms have additional offices in Austin, London, Kuwait and Bermuda.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.