WELLTOWER Earnings Results: $WELL Reports Quarterly Earnings

WELLTOWER ($WELL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.42 by $0.71. The company also reported revenue of $2,250,830,000, beating estimates of $2,166,762,285 by $84,067,715.
WELLTOWER Insider Trading Activity
WELLTOWER insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH J BACON sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $286,418
WELLTOWER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of WELLTOWER stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 4,029,181 shares (+178.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $515,856,043
- FMR LLC added 3,977,845 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $509,283,495
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,364,141 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,982,690
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,268,934 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $411,983,752
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,612,044 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,195,905
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,797,330 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,112,159
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,457,688 shares (+1639.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $186,627,794
