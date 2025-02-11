WELLTOWER Earnings Results: $WELL Reports Quarterly Earnings

WELLTOWER ($WELL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.42 by $0.71. The company also reported revenue of $2,250,830,000, beating estimates of $2,166,762,285 by $84,067,715.

WELLTOWER Insider Trading Activity

WELLTOWER insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH J BACON sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $286,418

WELLTOWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of WELLTOWER stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

