Welltower Earnings Analysis: Q3 Recap

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) released its Q3 earnings on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Welltower beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $394.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 1.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Welltower's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1.01
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.05
|1.01
|0.96
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|1.95B
|1.89B
|1.81B
|1.75B
|1.63B
|Revenue Actual
|2.06B
|1.82B
|1.56B
|1.75B
|1.66B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Welltower management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $4.27 and $4.33 per share.
Comparison of Competitors' Recent Earnings
With Welltower's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including Healthpeak Properties, Sabra Health Care REIT, and Global Medical REIT.
Healthpeak Properties's earnings on October 24, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.45 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.44, resulting in a 2.27% increase. Sabra Health Care REIT's earnings on October 31, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.35 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.35, resulting in a 0.0% increase. Global Medical REIT reported earnings on November 06, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.22 compared to the market's estimate of $0.23, resulting in a -4.35% decrease. Reviewing Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance
This insightful analysis provides an overview of the market's responses to the latest earnings releases from key competitors. It presents the projected and actual earnings per share (EPS) figures for each company, alongside the associated stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the opening of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|Welltower
|October 28, 2024
|1.04
|1.11
|6.73%
|$130.57
|$133.62
|2.34%
|Healthpeak Properties
|October 24, 2024
|0.44
|0.45
|2.27%
|$23.0
|$22.66
|-1.48%
|Sabra Health Care REIT
|October 31, 2024
|0.35
|0.35
|0.0%
|$19.4
|$19.78
|1.96%
|Global Medical REIT
|November 06, 2024
|0.23
|0.22
|-4.35%
|$9.25
|$9.23
|-0.22%
Comparative Overview of Peer Revenues: Estimated vs. Announced
This table presents a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Welltower's peers. It offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|Welltower
|1.95B
|2.06B
|5.44%
|Healthpeak Properties
|688.98M
|700.40M
|1.66%
|Sabra Health Care REIT
|172.34M
|178.00M
|3.28%
|Global Medical REIT
|34.64M
|34.17M
|-1.34%
