Welltower : Two Residents Diagnosed With Coronavirus In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) said that, as of March 16, two residents have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the US.

While elevated protocols in the communities might mean a slower new resident flow in the short term, the company has also seen a commensurate decline in voluntary move outs and higher lead-to-closing ratios.

Welltower said it is well positioned to help address this crisis as it provides the necessary support to its operators and health systems to meet the needs of their populations. It is also actively looking for capacity across its portfolio to enable more off-site COVID-19 testing and other assets that can offer effective quarantine for those exposed to this virus.

