WellStar Health System and Daxor Corporation Showcase Innovative BVA Strategy to Reduce Kidney Injury After LVAD Implantation at MedAxiom CV Transforum Spring’25 Conference

WellStar Health System will present a strategy reducing kidney injuries after LVAD implantation using blood volume analysis.

Quiver AI Summary

Daxor Corporation has announced its participation in the MedAxiom CV Transforum Spring'25 Conference, taking place in Orlando, FL from April 24-26, 2025. At the event, Dr. Brian Howard from Wellstar Health System will present research showing how their Advanced Heart Failure program effectively reduced acute kidney injury rates post-left ventricular assist device implantation through a approach focused on blood volume analysis (BVA). The presentation will share study results and implementation strategies for other healthcare providers. Daxor's BVA technology, which provides accurate blood volume measurements, has demonstrated significant improvements in patient outcomes, including reductions in mortality and hospital readmissions. Daxor aims to enhance healthcare through optimal fluid management and is involved in ongoing trials in heart failure treatment alongside the NIH.

Potential Positives

Daxor Corporation's participation in the MedAxiom CV Transforum Spring’25 Conference highlights their leading role in blood volume measurement technology and positions them as a thought leader in the cardiovascular care sector.

Presentation of Wellstar Health System's findings on significant reductions in acute kidney injury rates strengthens the credibility and impact of Daxor's BVA technology on patient outcomes.

The data presented demonstrates that BVA-guided care leads to substantial improvements in key healthcare metrics, including an 82% reduction in 30-day mortality and a 55% reduction in length of stay, emphasizing the technology's effectiveness in enhancing patient care.

Daxor's ongoing trials and partnerships, including those with the NIH and U.S. Department of Defense, indicate strong institutional support and potential for further advancements in healthcare solutions, reinforcing their market position.

Potential Negatives

Press release discusses significant ongoing risks and uncertainties associated with Daxor's forward-looking statements regarding product development, market acceptance, and competition, which may negatively impact investor confidence.



The emphasis on clinical data collection activities creates a potential perception of uncertainty surrounding the reliability and effectiveness of their products in practice.



The mention of regulatory risks relating to FDA actions may raise concerns about potential setbacks in product commercialization and overall business strategy.

FAQ

What is Daxor Corporation's role at the MedAxiom CV Transforum Spring’25 Conference?

Daxor Corporation will exhibit and showcase their blood volume analysis technology vital for heart failure management.

How has WellStar Health System reduced kidney injuries post-LVAD implantation?

They utilized a multi-tiered approach focused on blood volume analysis, showcasing significant reductions in acute kidney injury rates.

What are the key findings from WellStar's presentation at the conference?

The findings include a reduction in 30-day and 1-year mortality and improved patient outcomes through BVA-guided care.

What is blood volume analysis (BVA) and its benefits?

BVA provides 98% accurate data, helping clinicians optimize treatment plans, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes in heart failure care.

How many tests has Daxor's BVA-100® performed across the U.S.?

Over 65,000 tests have been performed at leading hospitals, improving performance metrics in various medical conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DXR Insider Trading Activity

$DXR insiders have traded $DXR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL RICHARD FELDSCHUH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 50,423 shares for an estimated $42,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT J MICHEL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,000

JONATHAN ADAM FELDSCHUH (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $DXR stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





WellStar Health System to Highlight New BVA-Driven Strategy That Significantly Reduces Kidney Injury Following LVAD Implantation









Oak Ridge, TN, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Daxor Corporation





(Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today it will be exhibiting at the MedAxiom CV Transforum Spring’25 Conference being held at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, FL from April 24-26, 2025. The Cardiovascular Transforum conference unites cardiovascular thought leaders from across the country to transform cardiovascular care together with leading industry innovators.





Wellstar Health System's Dr. Brian Howard will present findings showing how their Advanced Heart Failure program successfully reduced acute kidney injury rates following left ventricular assist device implantation through a multi-tiered approach centered on blood volume analysis (BVA). The presentation will share results from their retrospective cohort study and provide implementation strategies for attendees to replicate in their own programs.





“We’re honored to have expert clinicians share their firsthand experience with BVA—why it matters, how to effectively integrate it into heart failure programs, and the meaningful impact it has on patient outcomes and quality of life,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor.





BVA guided care has been shown in peer-reviewed studies to significantly improve multiple measures of patient outcomes including a reduction in 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86%, 30-day readmissions by 56%, and results in a 55% reduction in length of stay when done on admission (P<0.001). BVA technology provides clinicians with 98% accurate, actionable data to optimize treatment plans and individualize care, improving outcomes while reducing duration and cost of care.







About Daxor Corporation







Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100



®



(Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at





Daxor.com





. Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology





HERE





.







About MedAxiom







MedAxiom, an





American College of Cardiology





Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions.





MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data, and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit





MedAxiom.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Bret Shapiro





Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR





1-516-222-2560









brets@coreir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.