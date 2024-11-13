News & Insights

Wells upgrades BankUnited on potential for takeout under Trump

November 13, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler upgraded BankUnited (BKU) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $48, up from $38. The firm says a “merger resurgence” is likely post election, as highlighted at its bank and regulatory summit yesterday. Banks should be more willing to do deals given pent-up demand, scale benefits and likely faster approvals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells upgraded BankUnited and included the bank in its “basket of takeover selections.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

