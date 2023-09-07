Wells Fargo's William Daley to retire as vice chairman of public affairs

Adds details from statement

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Thursday that William Daleywould retire as vice chairman of public affairs at the end of the year.

Daley joined Wells Fargo in 2019 from BNY Mellon BK.N to lead public affairs. He was previously a member of the executive committee at JPMorgan Chase JPM.N.

Daley's political career included two cabinet-level appointments - the chief of staff to former President Barack Obama and the secretary of commerce in the Clinton administration.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

