Wells Fargo's Turnaround Could Take Longer Than Investors Anticipate, Analyst Says

Wells Fargo shares were downgraded to Underperform from Hold by Baird on Thursday because the bank’s new leadership might look to lower expectations for how quickly improvements can be made.

Wells Fargo stock (ticker: WFC), however, was trading higher near midday, up 0.2% to $53.93. The stock is up 14.4% over the past 12 months, compared with a 29.3% gain for the S&P 500 over the same period.

Baird analyst David George said in a Thursday note to clients that while he likes new Chief Executive Charlie Scharf, “new leadership may initially lower expectations and provide an extended timetable for improving operating leverage.”

George said that Wells Fargo’s core efficiency ratio, a widely used measurement of financial institution’s expenses as a percentage of revenue, is about 66%, compared with a 58% average for its big-bank peers (a lower ratio indicates lower expense levels). The bank’s multiple of 11.5 times its estimated 2021 earnings “credits the company for improving earnings power in the years ahead,” George argued, and that is far from a certainty.

Wells Fargo continues to labor under the balance-sheet cap imposed by the Federal Reserve in February 2018 because of the bank’s bungled response to the fake-accounts scandal and other compliance and management issues. Cost-cutting is a key item on Scharf’s to-do list at the bank.

After initially sticking by CEO John Stumpf when the fake accounts became public in September 2016, Wells then moved to replace him with another longtime bank executive, Tim Sloan. Sloan, however, appeared to have lost the confidence of regulators—who issued what was relatively harsh public criticism of the bank’s management—and he abruptly resigned in March 2019.

Wells’ board then said it would consider only an outsider to succeed Sloan, but spent about 6 months without a permanent CEO before finally appointing Scharf, who previously led the Bank of New York Mellon, as CEO in September.

