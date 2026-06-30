Wells Fargo's Robust Capital Return Strategy: What's Driving It?

Wells Fargo & Company WFC remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases while maintaining a strong capital position. Following the successful completion of the Federal Reserve's 2026 supervisory stress test on June 24, 2026, the company announced its intention to increase its third-quarter 2026 common stock dividend by 11% to 50 cents per share, subject to board approval in July.

Prior to this planned increase, Wells Fargo raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per share in July 2025. Over the past five years, the company has increased its dividend six times. WFC has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 24% and a payout ratio of 27%. It currently offers a dividend yield of 2.2%, higher than the industry's 1.7%.

Dividend Yield



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Notably, as announced by the Federal Reserve in February 2026, this year's stress test results did not impact bank capital requirements, and Wells Fargo's stress capital buffer remained at the regulatory minimum of 2.5%, providing continued flexibility to return capital to shareholders.

Apart from dividends, Wells Fargo has been actively executing share repurchases. In April 2025, the company's board of directors authorized an additional $40 billion share repurchase program, following the $30 billion authorization announced in July 2023. As of March 31, 2026, approximately $25.7 billion remained available under the repurchase authorization.

As of March 31, 2026, Wells Fargo had total debt of $450.5 billion, comprising $183.9 billion of long-term debt and $266.6 billion of short-term borrowings. It also held $174.8 billion in liquid assets, including cash and due from banks as well as interest-earning deposits with banks. Further, the company's liquidity coverage ratio of 120% remained comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement of 100%, reflecting a solid liquidity position. The company also carries investment-grade long-term issuer ratings of A+ from Fitch Ratings, A1 from Moody's and BBB+ from S&P Global Ratings. These ratings reflect that the company will likely be able to continue meeting its debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.

With an expected dividend increase, a sizable share repurchase authorization, strong liquidity and a resilient capital position, Wells Fargo appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders through a combination of steady income and capital returns.

How Is WFC Placed in Capital Returns Compared With Peers?

Other large banks, including Citigroup Inc. C and The PNC Financial Services Group PNC, also announced enhanced capital return plans following the completion of the Fed's 2026 stress test process.

Citigroup plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend by 12% to 67 cents per share from 60 cents, subject to quarterly approval by its board of directors, beginning in the third quarter of 2026. The company also commenced a $30 billion multi-year share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2026. Prior to this, Citigroup's board had authorized a $20 billion share repurchase program in January 2025, under which $0.5 billion remained available as of March 31, 2026.

PNC Financial plans to raise its quarterly cash dividend by 18% to $2 per share from $1.7, subject to board approval at its July 6, 2026, meeting. Beyond dividends, the company continues to execute share repurchases under its 100 million-share authorization approved in July 2022. As of March 31, 2026, nearly 32 million shares remained available for repurchase.

WFC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Wells Fargo shares have rallied 4.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.7%.

Price Performance



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At present, WFC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.