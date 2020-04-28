Wells Fargo's relationship with NRA is 'declining' -CEO

By Imani Moise

April 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co's WFC.N relationship with firearm lobbying group the National Rifle Association is "declining," Chief Executive Charles Scharf told investors on Tuesday.

"I don't think any we participate any longer in the organization's line of credit and mortgage loan commitments," Scharf said at Wells Fargo's annual shareholder meeting adding that the bank's exposure to the gun industry was minimal.

The comments were a change of tone for the San Francisco-based lender which has been known as one of the largest financiers of the sector, even as other large bank rivals backed away.

Major finance firms including Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Citigroup Inc C.N placed limits on their lending to gun makers and retailers in 2018 in response to a widespread backlash after a school shooting in Florida.

Wells Fargo's continued relationship with the NRA after 2018 caused it to lose its mortgage partnership with the American Federation of Teachers, a major U.S. union.

However, Wells Fargo executives have said on conference calls and shareholder meetings that gun violence solutions should come from the government.

Last year the bank said it would invest more than $10 million over three years to support nonpartisan research on gun violence prevention.

"That we'll continue to support as we move forward," Scharf said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Imani Moise Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

