Wells Fargo's relationship with NRA is 'declining' -CEO

Imani Moise Reuters
Wells Fargo & Co's relationship with firearm lobbying group the National Rifle Association is "declining," Chief Executive Charles Scharf told investors on Tuesday.

Speaking at Wells Fargo's annual shareholder meeting, Scharf added the bank's exposure to the gun industry was minimal. Wells Fargo has been known as one of the largest financiers of the sector in recent years.

