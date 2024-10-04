Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock Series Z Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series Z (Symbol: WFC.PRZ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WFC.PRZ was trading at a 13.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.80% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRZ shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRZ, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series Z:

In Friday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series Z (Symbol: WFC.PRZ) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are up about 3.3%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.