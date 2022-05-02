Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Y Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: WFC.PRY) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $22.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRY was trading at a 5.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.59% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y:

In Monday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: WFC.PRY) is currently off about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are off about 1.6%.

