Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series W Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: WFC.PRW) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $25.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.26% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRW was trading at a 4.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.04% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRW shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRW, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series W:

In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: WFC.PRW) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are down about 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.