Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series R Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R (Symbol: WFC.PRR) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $27.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRR was trading at a 12.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R :

In Thursday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R (Symbol: WFC.PRR) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are down about 1.5%.

