WFC.PRR

Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series R Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

June 14, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R (Symbol: WFC.PRR) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $25.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.87% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRR was trading at a 2.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.12% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRR shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R :

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R (Symbol: WFC.PRR) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are up about 0.1%.

