Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.35% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 7.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.71% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRQ shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q :

In Monday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are off about 1.9%.

