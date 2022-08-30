Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series L Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $75.00), with shares changing hands as low as $1249.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.82% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRL was trading at a 26.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.20% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 32.0513. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L:

In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are off about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.