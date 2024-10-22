Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series L Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $75.00), with shares changing hands as low as $1248.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, WFC.PRL was trading at a 25.33% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.64% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible
, with a conversion ratio of 32.0513. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L:
In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are up about 1.1%.
