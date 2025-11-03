Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock Series DD Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: WFC.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.50% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WFC.PRD was trading at a 29.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.10% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series DD:

In Monday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: WFC.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are up about 0.5%.

