Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock Series CC Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series CC (Symbol: WFC.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0938), with shares changing hands as low as $16.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.13% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRC was trading at a 32.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.63% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRC shares, versus WFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series CC:
In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series CC (Symbol: WFC.PRC) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are off about 2.3%.
