Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock Series AA Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series AA (Symbol: WFC.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.175), with shares changing hands as low as $21.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.42% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WFC.PRA was trading at a 14.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRA shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series AA:

In Friday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series AA (Symbol: WFC.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are off about 4.8%.

