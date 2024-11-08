Wells Fargo's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $140,065, and 9 were calls, valued at $666,876.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $80.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 3600.5 with a total volume of 9,082.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.45 $11.4 $11.45 $60.00 $171.7K 10.8K 1 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.14 $1.11 $1.13 $60.00 $113.0K 3.6K 1.0K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.55 $12.15 $13.4 $62.50 $105.8K 1.7K 79 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.75 $14.8 $15.43 $55.00 $77.1K 476 0 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.05 $15.4 $15.6 $55.00 $73.3K 2.1K 47

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wells Fargo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo With a trading volume of 13,551, the price of WFC is up by 0.84%, reaching $70.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $61. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $71. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $62. * In a positive move, an analyst from Phillip Securities has upgraded their rating to Accumulate and adjusted the price target to $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.