Wells Fargo's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WFC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Wells Fargo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $935,005, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,226,248.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $80.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $15.25 $15.15 $15.25 $65.00 $455.9K 6.6K 305 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.88 $2.85 $2.87 $70.00 $287.0K 3.3K 1.2K WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.89 $1.86 $1.88 $74.00 $282.0K 29 6 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $67.50 $147.7K 4.1K 2.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $19.55 $19.45 $19.55 $57.50 $142.7K 33 75

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wells Fargo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 10,997,784, the WFC's price is up by 3.02%, now at $73.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for WFC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

