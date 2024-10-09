Wells Fargo's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,337,985 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $191,597.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.95 $9.85 $9.85 $65.00 $206.8K 72 35 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.35 $13.25 $13.25 $70.00 $193.4K 2 121 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.0 $67.50 $188.1K 382 328 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.25 $13.1 $13.1 $70.00 $157.2K 0 121 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.0 $67.50 $119.9K 382 157

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,180,144, the price of WFC is up 0.14% at $57.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $68. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $67. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

