Wells Fargo's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $825,195 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $470,537.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.45 $6.4 $6.45 $55.00 $153.5K 4.9K 2 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.45 $1.37 $1.38 $57.00 $99.4K 5.2K 48 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.63 $2.6 $2.6 $57.50 $66.0K 1.2K 10 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.25 $6.95 $6.95 $65.00 $61.1K 695 130 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.5 $50.00 $60.0K 1.3K 0

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,320,308, the price of WFC is up by 2.39%, reaching $59.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $64.2.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $64. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $70. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $67. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $61. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $59.

